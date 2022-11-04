Michael Nicholson in VAR address at Celtic AGM as handball incident at Tynecastle is raised

MICHAEL NICHOLSON reaffirmed that Celtic are being Backers of VAR when speaking at today’s AGM.

A variety of issues were discussed between the club’s board and its shareholders in an open forum at the stadium.

Inevitably, with its introduction still very much fresh in the minds of all fans, VAR was brought up during a Q&A session.

A recent incident at Tynecastle in Celtic’s 4-3 win over Hearts was raised, where Hoops fans felt aggrieved that their team were denied a penalty for handball against Michael Smith.

Chief executive Nicholson was asked if the club has sought clarification as to the decision-making process behind that particular call.

He explained: “It’s easy to get caught up in individual decisions one way or the other.

“It seems that handball is applied in different ways in varying countries.

“What we have as a club – and all Clubs in Scotland have it – is an interest in having the best possible match officials and regulation of matches so we can focus on football.

“As we mentioned last year – and as Ian Bankier almost got into trouble with – we have for many years lobbied the SFA and the SPFL to make sure we got the best match officials possible.

“The first step with that was pushing for VAR – which worked out well.

“The second stage was to raise our concerns about VAR with the SFA.

“In relation to the specific incident (at Hearts) we did ask questions about how the rules had been applied.

“I think it is inevitable that with the early stages of VAR there are going to be some teething issues.

“But you can rest assured that we do continue to press that issue with the SFA and the SPFL.

“There is a working group that the SPFL has brought together of all the clubs.

“We are not the only club who hold that view, we will continue to encourage them to.”