Michael Morgan Added to Hofstra Coaching Staff

Hempstead, NY – Hofstra Head Women’s Basketball Coach Danielle Santos Atkinson announced the hiring of Michael Morgan as an Assistant Coach (day) morning. Morgan will join fellow Assistant coaches Aaron Swinson and Yolanda Cole on the sidelines for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Morgan brings a wealth of coaching experience to the Hofstra bench. Morgan arrives in Hempstead following a six-year tenure as the Assistant Women’s basketball Coach at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Alabama, where he began his time with the Lady Bulldogs in June 2016. At Alabama A&M, Morgan was responsible for the coordination of all recruiting activities, as well as helping his student-athletes to over 40 All-SWAC All-Academic honors, and developing the post-player positional group, including three-time All-SWAC selection and 2020 BOXTOROW First Team HBCU All-American Dariauna Lewis . The Lady Bulldogs qualified for the SWAC Tournament five times during Morgan’s tenure in Huntsville.

Prior to his time at Alabama A&M, Morgan spent three seasons as the Assistant basketball Coach at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Mississippi from 2013-16. His duties at EMCC included coordination of all recruiting activities, and designing and implementing daily strength-and-conditioning and skills development workouts for the team. The Lions participated in postseason play during all three years Morgan was on the sideline.

Morgan’s Collegiate coaching career began in 2012-13, where he was the Assistant Coach and recruiting Coordinator at Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana. While serving as the program’s recruiting coordinator, he was also responsible for opposition scouting, as well as the day-to-day development of the team’s post and perimeter players.

His first step into the basketball coaching world came at Oldsmar Christian School in Tampa, Florida, where he was the head girls basketball coach from 2008-13. Morgan finished with an overall record of 85-24 and developed 65 student-athletes into post-secondary Athletic Scholarship recipients. He was also an Assistant Coach on the boys basketball team, and helped guide the team to consistent national top 10 rankings.

Morgan started his collegiate basketball career at North Carolina A&T University before transferring to North Carolina Wesleyan College for his sophomore year. Morgan ended up at Trinity College of Florida, based in New Port Richey, Florida in 2007, and saw immediate success on the basketball court, earning All-South Region First Team honors and was the South Region Player of the Year runner-up during the 2007-08 season. In 2008-09, he concluded his playing career with an All-South Region Honorable Mention selection.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Morgan earned his undergraduate degree in Biblical Studies with Youth Emphasis in 2012. Morgan is married to his wife, Sharon.