Michael Mayer NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, recruiting profile, prospect ranking, more about Notre Dame TE

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Mayer established himself as one of the top tight ends in the nation last season by leading the team with 71 catches and finishing tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns. He’s in store for an even bigger season this fall, as he’ll be the top pass-catching target in the Fighting Irish offense.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Mayer, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 21

21 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-4 1/2

: 6-4 1/2 Weight : 251

: 251 Hometown : Independence, Kentucky

: Independence, Kentucky Interesting facts: Set Notre Dame single-season records for receiving yards (840) and touchdowns (seven) by a tight end in 2021

Position: Well. 1 TE | Overall: Well. 8

high school: Covington Catholic (Alexandria, Kentucky)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9833)1

National: 32 | YOU: 2 | Kentucky: 1

High school accolades: Second-team All-American (MaxPreps), first-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), Gatorade Kentucky Football Player of the Year, Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football, 5A District 5 Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection

Check out Michael Mayer’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

2022 8 47 580 6.4 6 2021 12 71 840 11.8 7 2020 12 42 450 10.7 2

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Third-team All-American (Associated Press)

2020: Freshman All-America First Team (247Sports, The Athletic)

2020: All-ACC third team

Notable statistics

2021: Single-season school record for receiving yards (840) and touchdowns (seven) by a tight end

2021 (vs. Florida State): Tied school record for most receptions in a game by a tight end (nine)

Initial Scouting report

“Mayer has great size for the tight end position. He showcases strong hands and an ability to get upfield quickly after the catch. The Kentucky native is not going to test off the charts physically, but there is zero Wasted motion in his game. Mayer is a bear to bring down in open space, and he does a sufficient job of blocking both in space and inline. There is comfort for teams in knowing what they are getting by selecting Mayer — nicknamed “Baby Gronk” dating back to his freshman campaign.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards