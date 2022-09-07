Michael Mayer NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more about Notre Dame TE
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Mayer established himself as one of the top tight ends in the nation last season by leading the team with 71 catches and finishing tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns. He’s in store for an even bigger season this fall, as he’ll be the top pass-catching target in the Fighting Irish offense.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Mayer, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
Background
- Age: 21
- Year: Junior
- Height: 6-4 1/2
- Weight: 251
- Hometown: Independence, Kentucky
- Interesting facts: Set Notre Dame single-season records for receiving yards (840) and touchdowns (seven) by a tight end in 2021
Position: Well. 1 TE | Overall: Well. 12
high school: Covington Catholic (Alexandria, Kentucky)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9833)1
- National: 32 | YOU: 2 | Kentucky: 1
High school accolades: Second-team All-American (MaxPreps), first-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), Gatorade Kentucky Football Player of the Year, Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football, 5A District 5 Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection
Check out Michael Mayer’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.
College stats
|2022
|1
|5
|32
|6.4
|0
|
2021
|
12
|
71
|840
|11.8
|7
|2020
|12
|42
|450
|10.7
|2
College Accolades
Honors
- 2021: Third-team All-American (Associated Press)
- 2020: Freshman All-America First Team (247Sports, The Athletic)
- 2020: All-ACC third team
Notable statistics
- 2021: Single-season school record for receiving yards (840) and touchdowns (seven) by a tight end
- 2021 (vs. Florida State): Tied school record for most receptions in a game by a tight end (nine)
Initial Scouting report
“Mayer has great size for the tight end position. He showcases strong hands and an ability to get upfield quickly after the catch. The Kentucky native is not going to test off the charts physically, but there is zero Wasted motion in his game. Mayer is a bear to bring down in open space, and he does a sufficient job of blocking both in space and inline. There is comfort for teams in knowing what they are getting by selecting Mayer — nicknamed “Baby Gronk” dating back to his freshman campaign.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards