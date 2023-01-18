Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey Projected In Latest Mock Draft From The Athletic

The NFL Draft is still over three months away and a number of Notre Dame players are hoping to hear their names called. Tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey are expected to be the two highest ranked Irish players selected, and that was certainly true in the latest mock draft from Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

Mayer was projected to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 15th overall pick of the first round.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button