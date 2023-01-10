Michael Maso, longtime Huntington Theater leader, is taking a final bow

Maso, 71, said he originally planned to step down at the end of last season, but agreed to stay on for Greco’s first full season.

“It has turned out to be my life’s work,” said Maso, who has led the Huntington since its founding in 1982. “We’ve certainly created a good foundational underpinning, but every year is a challenge and requires so much generosity on the part of so many people in order to make the numbers work.”

The Huntington’s board of trustees has hired Albert Hall & Associates to lead a national search to replace Maso, who has agreed to stay on as an adviser. The theater said it expected to name Maso’s successor this summer.

“Michael Maso is the only managing director The Huntington has ever known, and we have been incredibly fortunate to have his visionary leadership for these many years,” board chairman Randy Peeler said in a statement. “He leaves an indelible mark on The Huntington as an organization, the broader arts community, the city of Boston, and the national Theater community.”

Melia Bensussen, artistic director of Hartford Stage, said Maso has played an outsized role in expanding the city’s theater scene, adding that his influence has extended nationally through his work with the League of Resident Theatres, where he served as president for nearly a decade.

“It’s impossible to overstate how influential his leadership has been to this region and to the country,” said Bensussen, who moved to Boston in 2000 and has directed numerous Productions at the Huntington. “It’s extraordinary in the past 22 years how Boston has grown [as a theater city]and I think a lot of that is due to Michael.”

When he arrived as founding managing director of the Huntington in 1982, the theater was an in-house department at Boston University. And although Harvard University had recently established the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Boston’s theater scene had long been known primarily as a tryout town for Broadway-bound productions.

“That meant there was a desire for scale that was unlike a lot of cities around the country that could grow major institutions from tiny organizations started by artists,” said Maso. “Both the Huntington and ART were started by universities. I think that’s not a coincidence.”

University Backing meant the Huntington could produce ambitious shows from the very beginning at its large proscenium stage on Huntington Avenue, starting with Tom Stoppard’s “Night and Day.”

The Huntington greatly expanded its cultural footprint in 2004, when Maso led the development of the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts. The South End complex — at the time the first new theater built in Boston in more than 75 years — provides performance venues as well as rehearsal spaces for the city’s smaller theater companies.

The Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts. Pat Greenhouse

The Huntington also launched a series of programs meant to help further develop Boston as a theater town, including longstanding commitments to playwrights such as the late August Wilson, providing support to Emerging playwrights, and mentoring schoolchildren.

“Everywhere you look in Boston, you see Michael’s commitment to the art form,” said Bensussen. “He’s a managing director who loves the theater.”

Over the years, Maso has worked with four separate artistic directors, producing more than 260 shows, 18 of which transferred to Broadway or off Broadway. The theater has also produced more than 100 New England, American, or world premieres since its founding, winning a slew of awards, including the 2013 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.

Meanwhile, Maso also expanded the Huntington’s annual budget from $700,000 to more than $20 million, employing a full-time staff of 125 and amassing an endowment of roughly $27 million.

Even so, the Huntington has faced some of its greatest challenges in recent years, starting with its 2015 split from Boston University, which put the Huntington Avenue theater up for sale. Working with the city and developers, Maso secured ownership of the 1920s-era Playhouse and launched the theater’s $58 million renovation.

“This gorgeous facility, almost 100 years old, was threatened and could have been knocked down,” said Maso, who added the facility will gain an additional 14,000 square feet when Developers complete an adjoining residential tower. “It took this community basically to rise up and say, ‘That’s not going to happen.’ “

The Pandemic brought another major challenge, when the Huntington, like theaters everywhere, shuttered for months on end. Meanwhile, intensifying racial justice protests exposed deep dissatisfaction among Huntington staff, who complained about layoffs, diversity issues, salary transparency, and workplace environment, resulting in artistic director DuBois’s departure.

“What I tried to do was to listen honestly and open up the process so that we really could be speaking to each other as colleagues and friends,” said Maso. “It was difficult at the time, but I think what we’ve done since is to build a really healthy organization of people who continue to do great work and care about each other.”

Greco, who began working full time as artistic director last July, called Maso the “heart and soul of The Huntington.”

“Getting to work with him over the past year has been a dream, and one of the reasons that I so passionately wanted to become a part of this community,” she said in a statement. “As he passes the baton to a new managing director, I’m delighted that we’ll continue to collaborate after his full-time tenure ends.”

Noting that his youngest son recently married, Maso said he also plans to travel, write, and work with other organizations.

“You start to think about what else do I want to do?” they said. “How much time do I want for other things, and what else can I do that will be of use to the world for a little bit of time?”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.