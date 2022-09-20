Michael Lieb, 81 – Oak Park

Michael Lieb, Emeritus Professor of English, died on Aug. 2, 2022. Born in Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 21, 1940, to Dr. Saul and Adele Lieb, he earned his BA and PhD in English literature from Rutgers University. During that time he met Roslyn Corenzwit, a student at Douglass College, who became his wife of 59 years. The Liebs moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, where they taught at the College of William and Mary. During this period, they had two sons, Laurence (1967) and Mark (1969). They moved to Oak Park in 1970, when he accepted a position teaching English Renaissance literature at the University of Illinois Chicago, where he remained until he retired as Distinguished Professor of English Literature.

A celebrated scholar of the works of John Milton, he wrote numerous books and articles that influenced the direction of his field. His books focused on the relationship of religion and literature. They include Poetics of the Holy: A Reading of Paradise Lost, The Visionary Mode, Milton and the Culture of Violenceand Children of Ezekiel: Aliens, UFOs, the Crisis of Race, and the Advent of Endtime. His Scholarship earned international recognition, numerous grants, and awards.

He was known to colleagues, students, and friends in the US and abroad as a brilliant scholar, devoted teacher, generous mentor, and supportive colleague.

Michael is survived by his wife, Roslyn; his sons, Laurence and Mark; his grandchildren, Kathryn, Nicholas, and Annie; and his brother, Jeffrey and his wife, Louise.

A Celebration of life will be held on Oct. 23, at The Sheridan of River Forest from 2 to 4 pm

In lieu of gifts please make a donation to Parkinson’s Foundation (Parkinson.org – Donate a Tribute Gift).