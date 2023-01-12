Michael Kelley Joins New Frontier Touring As VP Of Performing Arts

Michael Kelley has moved to New Frontier Touring to become Vice President of Performing Arts after serving as executive vice president and partner in the Austin office Atomic Musc Group. He’ll move to New Frontier’s Nashville office where he will be focused on building out a strong Performing arts center and theater division for the company while continuing to work with non-PC clients at theaters, casinos, fairs and ballrooms.

Prior to Atomic Music Group, Kelley ran his own agency for many years working with artists ranging from punk rockers Green Day and NOFX in the early nineties to classic acts such as Leon Russell and others. He also spent several years at Bruce Solar’s Absolute Artists working as a territorial agent with artists that included Cake, Fastball, Rickie Lee Jones, George Clinton and more, before that company was absorbed by The Agency Group, now UTA.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at New Frontier,” says Kelley. “It’s definitely an Honor to be working alongside the likes of Veterans like Paul Lohr and Trip Brown as well as the amazing team of Younger agents they have in place. For myself and my clients, I could not think of a more complimentary home than New Frontier Touring.”

New Frontier Touring’s owner and agent Paul Lohr adds, “Michael and his years of experience not only makes our team stronger, but the addition of his artists makes our roster more diverse and even more attractive, not just to Performing arts centers, but to Venues and events as well.”

Kelley brings with him his full roster of about 25 artists including John Berry, The Ventures, Gregorian, Louis Prima Jr., Stephane Wrembel, 3 Redneck Tenors, Django New Orleans, Mike McClure, and comedians Zach Rushing, Dustin Sims and The Buck Wild Comedy Tour.