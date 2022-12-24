Michael Jordan, Who Plays 36 Holes A Day, Revealed How Golf Improved His Mental Health

Michael Jordan and his affinity for golf have been well documented ever since he started indulging in the sport in the mid-1980s. Despite being one of the best players in basketball right off the bat upon entering the league in 1984, Jordan fell in love with golf almost instantly.

Jordan would continually blow off steam from his day-to-day activities by hitting up a golf course. He got so into it that he would bet on his skills as a golfer with friends. This soon Evolved into him getting into quite the shady dealings with characters like ‘Slim’ Bouler.

Bouler actually hustled MJ out of $57,000 while playing golf, an amount that was confirmed when Jordan admitted to writing a check worth that same amount while in court. Since then, he’s slowed down on betting egregious amounts on his golfing skills and instead plays competitively and for leisurely purposes.

Michael Jordan on how often he plays golf and how it has helped him

Michael Jordan is the majority stake holder and Chairperson of the Charlotte Hornets. He’s also the face of the Jordan brand. It’s safe to say that he’s quite the busy man. Despite this, he admits to finding time to play 36 holes of golf almost every single game.

In an interview with RSNG, he revealed that playing golf is actually quite therapeutic for him, saying, “Pretty much every day of the week. And I’ll do 36 holes. It will have to be a good reason for me not to get my golf clubs out. These days it’s gone beyond sport. It’s actually a therapeutic thing for me and if I don’t get out on the course I feel as if I am incomplete.”

Jordan would then go on to explain how the game of golf has become more of a necessity nowadays than just a mere hobby. Considering the fact that he’s competed in professional tournaments, it’s safe to say that that was to be expected.

Michael Jordan spent $20 million on his own golf course

Michael Jordan, in true Billionaire fashion, seemed to have had enough of public golf courses as he built his own in South Florida by dropping $20 million on it. The Grove XXIII is a highly exclusive club with an extremely limited number of members.

It’s even been stated by pro Golfers like Rickie Fowler that this particular golf course of Jordan’s gives him an advantage over the rest of his competition.

