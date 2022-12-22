JUPITER ISLAND, FL—Shedding light is a condition he’s been quietly struggling with since the ‘ 90s, basketball legend Michael Jordan opened up Thursday about the long-term effects of orange Gatorade seeping out of his head. “Back in my playing days, I wish someone had sat down and talked to me about the more dangerous effects of making orange Gatorade drizzle out of my Bald head and down my brow,” said the six -time NBA champion, 59, stressing that, at the time, he felt pressured to continue oozing the sports beverage because of his million-dollar sponsorship with the company, as well as the intimidation factor it gave him on the court. “I know it looks cool, but people need to understand that when you do this, you lose critical electrolytes and artificial flavor from your body—nutrients that water alone will not replenish. Although it tastes amazing—way better than regular sweat—there are long-term consequences. Now, I have no control over my pores, which to this day constantly leak droplets of sports drink. My hats are ruined, I’m sticky all the time—it’s hell. Don’t try it, kids. Don’t be like Mike.” Jordan also shared that his rock bottom had been once finding a bottle of Gatorade in his son’s gym bag.