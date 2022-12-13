Michael Jordan, NBA family react to Paul Silas’ death

Paul Silas, a three-time NBA Champion and longtime Coach – including LeBron James’ first Coach in the league – died Sunday. He was 79.

NBA Legend and Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan said in a statement that Silas was an “incredible leader” and “one of the all-time great people in our game.”

The Hornets organization mourns the loss of one of our all-time greats, Paul Silas. 💜 Chairman Michael Jordan released the following statement. — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 11, 2022

Current and past NBA players as well as others in and around the game shared their thoughts on his death.

We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas. Paul’s lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head Coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family. -Adam — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

RIP to Hall of Famer, 3X NBA Champion, and my guy Paul Silas. Paul made a huge contribution to the game of basketball and will be sorely missed! Cookie and I send our prayers and condolences to the entire Silas family 🙏🏾❤️ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 11, 2022

My prayers go to the Silas Family. I enjoyed my time as a player with Coach Paul Silas in Charlotte. A strong and honest voice of reason for me. Thank you Coach! Rest in Paradise 🙏🏽 — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) December 11, 2022

RIP to Paul Silas. Prayers and condolences to Stephen Silas and the rest of his family and friends. 🙏🏾 — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) December 11, 2022

Paul Silas was a great man, basketball player, and coach. They loved the game and the way it was played. He always wanted his teams to play the way they played, unselfish and tough. He was a winner on and off the court. Sending prayers to his family and friends. RIP Paul! https://t.co/DzS1x67UKo — Billy King (@bkdefend) December 12, 2022

We mourn the loss of Paul Silas, a two-time All Star and three-time champion, who started his NBA head coaching career with the Clippers from 1980-83, before also coaching the Hornets, Cavaliers and Bobcats. pic.twitter.com/AGkKeM034Y — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 11, 2022

Paul Silas was a consummate team player and an integral member of the 1974 and 1976 NBA World Championship teams. Silas was a fierce competitor, with his Tenacious rebounding and deft scoring ability around the hoop. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wL4plzIWOW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 11, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our brother Paul Silas. Paul was an incredible man on and off the court, whose impact was felt across generations of our basketball community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Silas family during this time. We will miss you Paul 🤍 https://t.co/rwgLbhfoOH — NBPA (@TheNBPA) December 11, 2022