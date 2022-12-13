Michael Jordan, NBA family react to Paul Silas’ death

Paul Silas was LeBron James’ 1st Coach in the NBA with the Cavaliers in 2003.

Paul Silas, a three-time NBA Champion and longtime Coach – including LeBron James’ first Coach in the league – died Sunday. He was 79.

NBA Legend and Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan said in a statement that Silas was an “incredible leader” and “one of the all-time great people in our game.”

Current and past NBA players as well as others in and around the game shared their thoughts on his death.

