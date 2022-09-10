Michael Jordan narrates a video promoting Tom Brady’s ‘return’ to the NFL

It’s always must-see television when GOATs collide.

So to promote the first Sunday Night Football broadcast of the 2022 NFL season, which will feature Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Dallas Cowboys, NBC enlisted the services of, who else? Chicago Bulls Legend Michael Jordan:

“Greatness like this, doesn’t come along that often.” Michael Jordan welcomes #TomBrady BACK to Sunday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/b4y0jcId9f — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 9, 2022

Jordan hasn’t been much for public appearances since his retirement, but he brought the Jokes for this one.

“I was away from the game for almost two years,” Jordan says to open the clip, referring to his mid-basketball career hiatus to attempt a professional baseball career. “They (Brady) didn’t make it two months.”

Indeed, Brady announced his retirement from football on Feb. 1, 2022, only to declare his return to take care of “unfinished business” is March 14.

One wonders what business Brady has left to complete, given that his seven Super Bowl rings have earned him the “greatest football player of all-time” distinction in even the most skeptical circles.

But Jordan, whose six NBA rings lead most basketball fans to consider him the pinnacle of achievement in his sport, distilled Brady’s mentality as only a fellow GOAT could.

“You know what that tells me?” Jordan said. “How much he wants it. How much he needs it.”

Not only will Brady assume center stage Sunday night, the Buccaneers will also seek to distinguish themselves against another potential NFC contender. And Brady’s track record against Dallas is Sterling to this point. He enters play with a 6-0 record against the Cowboys in his career, 1-0 since signing with Tampa.

So, yes, it’s sure to be a spectacle. As Jordan says to close the promo…

“Greatness like this, doesn’t come along that often”

Jordan would know.

