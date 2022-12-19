Michael Jordan, Having Spent $20 Million On A Golf Course, Admitted Golf Made Him More Nervous Than Basketball

Michael Jordan simply wasn’t satisfied with being the greatest basketball player who ever lived. He wanted more out of life than just the Eternal fame and Glory he attained on NBA Hardwood and so sought after a variety of different things he could do to keep himself occupied.

Golf was one thing Jordan became fond of from the very beginning of his NBA career as he started to hit the green in the mid-80s. He would get obsessed with the sport quite quickly and soon enough was betting inordinate amounts of money on his own abilities to win a round of golf.

This confidence in himself is what led to him eventually getting caught up in the Slim Bouler trial that saw him confess to writing a check worth $57,000 to the hustler. Despite this time in his life, MJ has continued to play golf at least a couple times every single week of his life.

Michael Jordan claimed golf made him more nervous than basketball

With Michael Jordan having been retired from professional basketball for close to 20 years, he’s had even more time to focus on his passions and extracurriculars. Along with being the Chairperson and majority stakeholder of the Charlotte Hornets, he’s delved even deeper into Hobbies like golf and fishing.

In an interview with RSNG, Jordan was asked if he ever felt nervous while playing golf. In response, the 6x NBA Champion said:

“Yeah, sorry. It’s nothing like basketball where I felt totally in control of everything. When I played in the NBC and USGA Challenge, where non professionals try their luck at a major tournament venue with the TV cameras turned on, I was so nervous. It was a totally different atmosphere and I became completely human,” said Jordan.

Michael Jordan has built his own golf course

Michael Jordan grew tired of always playing on other People’s golf courses and so he did what any Billionaire would: he constructed his own. The Grove XXIII is a golf course located in Florida that is built upon 15,000 sq ft of land, consisting of 18 holes.

It features everything from drone drink and food deliveries on the course to an exclusive fine dining restaurant. It also has its own pro shop and all of this costs Jordan a mere $20 million.

