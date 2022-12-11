Michael Jordan has heartwarming for fallen NBA Legend

On Sunday morning, the NBA world was hit with some shocking and heartbreaking news when legendary NBA player and Coach Paul Silas died at the age of 79. While many in the NBA and basketball world offered their condolences and mournful thoughts, one particular message stood out from all-time great Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets where Silas coached for several years, shared a heartfelt tribute to the basketball legend.

Michael Jordan is the passing of Paul Silas pic.twitter.com/gBwD1QZ2tL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 11, 2022

“Our Hornets family mourns the passing of Paul Silas. Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions. He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and Coach with an innate understanding of how to mix Discipline with his never-ending positivity. “On or off the court, Paul’s enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed. My thoughts, and the thoughts of our entire organization, are with his wife, Carolyn; his children, Paula and Stephen; and the entire Silas family.”

It’s clear that Silas had quite an impact on the basketball world and will certainly not be forgotten.