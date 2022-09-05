Michael Jordan Had Insane Trash Talk To JR Smith During Golf Game: “You Had A Good Career. It Wasn’t A Great One.”

Michael Jordan is a legendary shooting guard who dominated the 1990s with the Chicago Bulls. The majority of people would say that he’s the GOAT of basketball, and it’s hard to argue with his resume.

Although he is most known for his basketball ability, Michael Jordan is also known to play golf now that he is retired. He once even claimed that golf is the “hardest game to play” from a competitive standpoint.

“I kind of got into golf mainly because from a competitive standpoint to me, it is the Hardest game to play. I can always respond to an opponent, defensive guy, Offensive guy whatever but in golf, it’s like playing in a mirror. You ‘re battling yourself consistently to try to get perfection. Every swing. Every putt.” MJ continued, “For a competitive person like me, this is what keeps me sane because when I walk away from the game of basketball, that was enough to keep my competitive juices working. Now, when I don’t have that game, this game and it even drives me crazy then. I go fishing in between my golf because I got to show Patience in fishing that’s going to be related to golf.”

From this explanation, it is easy to see why Michael Jordan ended up getting into golf. It is good to see that he has found a new sport to channel his competitive nature now that he is no longer playing basketball.

Michael Jordan Trash Talked JR Smith When Playing Golf

During his playing days, Michael Jordan was known as somewhat of a trash talker. He sometimes even trash-talked his teammates. It is clear that Jordan was never the type of person to hold back in that aspect.

Recently, it was revealed that Michael Jordan even trash-talked JR Smith on the golf course. They told Smith that the shooting guard had a “good career” but roasted him by saying it “wasn’t a great one”.

You had a good career. It wasn’t a great one.

There is no doubt that this is some insane trash talk from the GOAT. JR Smith did in fact have a long and productive career. He was a Sixth Man of the Year and won two championships. However, he wasn’t really ever a star-level player.

Trash-talk is a part of being competitive on the golf course, and it is clear that Michael Jordan is willing to participate in it. JR Smith Unfortunately was the recipient of his trash-talk this time, and he probably won’t be the last.