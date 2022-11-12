“Michael Jordan Changes the Molecules of the Room”: 4x NBA Champion Detailed How Michael Jackson Was Similar to the GOAT

Michael Jordan is arguably the most recognizable face in all of basketball history. From Chicago to Barcelona, ​​sellout Arenas were a common instance when MJ was on tour.

The former Chicago Bulls superstar’s aura was beyond comprehension and the monikers are proof of the same. “Black Jesus”, “His Airness”, and “GOAT” are all proof of the high regard in which Jordan is held within the NBA community.

Also read: ‘A**Hole’ Michael Jordan, Known For Gambling Millions, Claimed To ‘Own’ Defenders Like Puppets

While MJ’s impact on opposition defenses is known to all, the stories of his celebrity aren’t quite as popular. It is tough to deduce just how impactful Jordan was as a celebrity during the peak of his powers.

Former teammate and friend John Salley, who is a 4-time NBA Champion, provides an account of the same which sheds some light on the stardom surrounding Mike. In his account, John compared Jordan to Michael Jackson. They claimed that both had the ability to impact a room in the same manner.

And the account Salley provides is exactly what one would expect from a generation star-struck by the Greatness of Mr. Jordan.

How did John Salley describe Michael Jordan’s public appearance at a club?

John Salley, a former NBA champion, was teammates with Michael Jordan for a brief while as a Chicago Bull. During their time together, they won the NBA Championship and enjoyed a bond as teammates.

It was during this period that the duo was part of a group that visited a club in Philadelphia. Salley’s description of the visit makes it abundantly clear, just how big a star Jordan was.

Salley talks about how the Entourage was getting busy with their drinks and cigars at the club when the owner decided that he had to shut the music down and turn the lights up – just to flex on the fact that THE Michael Jordan was at his club.

For a club to turn down the music at peak hours just to flex a man’s appearance – that is who MJ was. As Salley put it, people moved differently around Jordan.

Being the biggest basketball player ever does have that sort of effect on people, it appears. Even in the presence of other NBA champions, this was what being MJ entailed. The brightest of spotlights for the brightest star in the league indeed.

How was Michael Jordan’s influence in the NBA felt?

Michael Jordan is as influential as NBA players come, and Salley’s account from Philadelphia merely highlighted the same. Jordan was as big as an individual had gotten in basketball and the league prospered as a whole from his popularity.

Jordan’s presence and marketability along with the Dream Team proved to be a crucial factor in driving the NBA worldwide. MJ, therefore, played a crucial part in driving the game to a wider audience.

Stylish, suave, and as successful as they come, MJ became the face of the league and arguably the most marketable athlete across sports. Jordan’s success earned him Billionaire status and fame of his own. With Air Jordan, MJ established a business empire beyond basketball too.

Jordan had truly become bigger than the game at the peak of his powers. Everyone wanted to “Be Like Mike”, and MJ had truly established himself as the alpha of the NBA.

Also read: Michael Jordan, Who Built a $1.7 Billion Empire, Admitted To Never Once Wearing Nikes Before Signing With Them