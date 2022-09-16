Michael Jordan Averaged 37.1 PPG In 1987 And NBA Decided To Change The Rules Because Teams Triple-Teamed Him In Order To Stop Him

Michael Jordan is the Greatest scorer in NBA history, winning 10 consecutive scoring Championships during his honored career, leaving everybody in awe of his impressive skills at the time of attacking the rim, beating rivals one-on-one and of course, his unforgettable mid – range shooting.

