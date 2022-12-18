Michael Beasley opens up on his emotional struggles and how playing basketball helps him – “I don’t care what y’all do no more” – Basketball Network

Michael Beasley © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Many NBA fans typically assume that being an NBA athlete is pretty easy. You get paid millions of dollars to play basketball; how hard could that be? But there are a lot of different struggles that many NBA players will endure that typically get ignored by fans, and sometimes, these problems become too taxing for these players to handle.

Beasley has struggled with relationships due to being in the NBA

One such player who has struggled to handle everything that comes with being an NBA player is Michael Beasley. Beasley has spent time in Overseas Leagues and other Leagues in America, such as the Big3, but he hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season. Beasley was a solid scorer throughout his career in the league, but he was never able to find a consistent home with one single team.

That may be why Beasley has struggled with his emotional life off the court. Beasley has had his fair share of legal issues off the court and recently opened up on the emotional struggles that he has dealt with throughout his life. It’s tough to see how these issues have impacted Beasley, and everyone is obviously hoping that he will be able to figure things out.

“I don’t leave the house. I play basketball and I go home. I don’t care what y’all do no more. All I care about is playing basketball all day. I go home and I try to talk to my kids as much as I can. I don’t see them as much as I can because I’m not driving them as much anymore. I don’t know what to expect when I leave this house no more. I don’t talk to anyone. I’ve reached out and I’ve reached out and I’ve reached out and I’ve reached out and I’ve reached out some more. I gotta die with some kind of dignity.” – Michael Beasley, Pivot Podcast

Beasley’s struggles are things many NBA players undergo

Beasley’s commentary here shows the struggles that can arise when you are an NBA player. These Athletes are focused so much on playing basketball that some other things, such as relationships with those close to you, get pushed to the side, and that’s exactly what Beasley brings up here. These are issues that not many fans consider when discussing their favorite basketball players.

Beasley sounds content with how things are going, but he doesn’t want to get burned by people he trusts again, which is a tough emotional barrier to overcome. He’s still fighting to prolong his basketball career, but eventually, there will be a day when he decides to call it a career. And when he does, hopefully, Beasley will be able to fix some of these issues he is currently dealing with.