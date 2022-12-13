Michael B. Jordan Becomes Part Owner Of English Soccer Team – Deadline

Actor, producer, and director Michael B. Jordan is now part owner of the English soccer team AFC Bournemouth.

A statement from the Premier League club Tuesday morning announced that a deal had closed, finalizing its sale to a partnership led by American businessman Bill Foley and a minority ownership group led by Jordan.

Foley is best known as the owner of the NHL franchise Vegas Golden Knights, the first major league professional team in Las Vegas. However, this is Jordan’s first foray into professional sports ownership.

AFC Bournemouth has said Foley will assume the role of club Chairman with immediate effect, and he will work closely with Jordan and his business partner Nullah Sarker in areas including “global marketing and internationalization of the club.”

Foley’s takeover is the latest American investment into the Premier League after a group led by Todd Boehly, owner of the LA Dodgers, took over the London-based side Chelsea in May. Jordan is also the latest high-profile Hollywood star to turn their business interests towards English soccer.

In February 2021, Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney completed their takeover of Welsh soccer club Wrexham. Reynolds and McElhenney have since been the subject of an FX docuseries titled Welcome to Wrexhamwhich chronicled their purchase of the club.

AFC Bournemouth is based on the south coast of England and competes in the Premier League, England’s top league. The club is currently 14th in the Premier League table and resumes its campaign after the World Cup break when they travel to Chelsea on 27 December.

The club statement says Foley will attend the team’s next home match against Crystal Palace on boxing day. It’s unclear whether Jordan will also be in attendance. Early next year, Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed 3. They also star in the film alongside Jonathan Majors.