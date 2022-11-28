Micah Shrewsberry explains Kebba Njie’s elevation to Penn State basketball starting lineup

Micah Shrewsberry wants to be flexible when it comes to the Penn State men’s basketball team’s personnel and style. He’s proven that over the course of his first year-plus leading the program. The way the 2021-22 Nittany Lions played is much different than the 2022-23 Nittany Lions are playing, and Shrewsberry isn’t averse to adjusting on the fly.

One of the more recent changes for Penn State, which moved to 6-1 on the season with a 70-57 win over Lafayette at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday night, has been the elevation of freshman Kebba Njie to the starting lineup at forward. Junior Caleb Dorsey started the first five games of the season, but Njie, a well-regarded Recruit in the Class of 2022, has gotten his first two career starts in wins over Colorado State and the Leopards.

As Penn State moves closer to the beginning of Big Ten play with No. 12 Michigan State set to visit the Bryce Jordan Center on Dec. 7 with a trip to No. 16 Illinois a few days later, Shrewsberry plans to continue to juggle his starting front court in order to find the right formula for the Nittany Lions.

“The matchups have kind of dictated how we’ve started, how we’ve played,” Shrewsberry said Friday night. “We can continue to be flexible. I’m not married to anything, you guys know that — except my wife. I’m not married to one way of starting or one way of playing. We’re going to do what’s best for us and what helps us win the next game. And so I haven’t started watching Clemson. But if it dictates that Caleb starts, then Caleb’s starting, and Kebba will come off the bench and we’ll just keep changing until we find the right matchup.”

Not a VIP Subscriber to Lions247? Sign up now to get access to everything we have to offer on all things Penn State with access to the No. 1 site covering the Nittany Lions for 75% off an annual subscription!

Shrewsberry pointed to Colorado State’s personnel to outline his reasoning. The Rams started a 6-foot-10 forward/center James Moors in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic and brought 6-foot-8 forward Patrick Cartier off the bench. Moors played around the basket; Cartier spent more time out on the perimeter.

So Shrewsberry started the 6-foot-10 Njie to match up with Moors. Then, the 6-foot-7 Dorsey came off the bench for Cartier.

Against Lafayette, Shrewsberry wanted Njie to match up with a 7-foot center Justin Vander Baan while Dorsey took the 6-foot-7 forward Kyle Jenkins. Those are the lineup tweaks Shrewsberry looks to in putting the right combination of five players on the court together. Penn State has started guards Jalen Pickett, Andrew Funk and Camren Wynterplus forward Seth Lundyin every game this season.

In the 68-56 win over Colorado State, Njie had eight points, three rebounds, three fouls and two turnovers in 17 minutes. In the Lafayette game, he had five points, five rebounds, one foul and one turnover in 15 minutes. Shrewsberry said postgame he hadn’t looked at Clemson (7 pm Tuesday, ESPNU) to see how Penn State might match up.

Shrewsberry has said Njie has taken great physical strides from the time he signed with Penn State just over a year ago until now. He’s 6-foot-10, 237 pounds, and he also boasts a soft shooting touch and some other skills that could make him a tough matchup.

“He’s not a glamorous kind of guy,” Shrewsberry said Friday night. “He’s a worker. He’s just a worker. Sometimes you don’t know what planet Kebba’s is. He might be starting on Earth, but he’s hanging out in Mars somewhere. But he’s an awesome kid and he works really hard, and I don’t think it affects him one way or the other.”

Read more: Penn State basketball explains sluggish first-half showing in win over Lafayette

On the season, Njie is averaging 5.9 points and 4.0 rebounds across 12.6 minutes per game while shooting 53.3% from the field.

If Njie can make a significant leap in Big Ten play, then Penn State can alleviate a concern about their size. Njie is joined by a fellow freshman Demetrius Lilleywho made his collegiate debut late against Lafayette, as a 6-foot-10 presence, but 6-foot-8 forward Michael Henn joins Dorsey as the only other player at 6-foot-7 or taller.

Penn State needs Njie to continue to develop as the calendar flips to December with its two-game sampling of Big Ten play ahead of January’s earnest dive into league action.

And Shrewsberry intends to put Njie, Dorsey and the rest of the Penn State lineup into the right places where not only the team can thrive, but the individual players can find success, too. Shrewsberry believes he’s got the right buy-in from his team to make that happen.

“They don’t care,” Shrewsberry said. “They don’t care. They want to win, and that’s all I want. I want those guys to win, and I want them to play good and play well. [Njie] starting with him playing to get some dude that’s strictly on the Perimeter might not look good for him. It might crush his confidence if it doesn’t work out. So confidence is a big thing. So I want to continue to help him be confident, play confident, and I want our team to win.”

Read more: Top Takes: Penn State hoops grinds out ugly win over Lafayette

Daniel Gallen covers Penn State for Lions247 and 247Sports. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow Daniel on Twitter at @danieljtgallen.