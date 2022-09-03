Micah Parsons Sets New Goal: ‘Best Player in the League’

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons has already risen to become one of the best young defensive players in the league.

Now with less than two weeks before the Cowboys face the Buccaneers in their 2022 season opener, the star defensive end knows “exactly” who he wants to be Entering his second NFL season. The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year told Reporters on Thursday that he was “trying to find himself” during his rookie season.

Now, in Parsons’s eyes, it is game time.

“I don’t want to be anything short of the No. 1 (player in the NFL),” Parsons told reporters. “That’s the type of confidence I have. I want to be the best. … I want to be feared. I have to dominate every game.”

