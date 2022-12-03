Micah Parsons Fined $11K by NFL For Dallas Cowboys Punch After Giants ‘Dirty Play’

FRISCO – A punch. A penalty. A punishment.

Alate-game penalty on the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-20 win over the New York Giants led to a touchdown that made the outcome appear closer than it really was …

And a Micah Parsons “punch” might be the reason.

Giants Offensive lineman Nick Gates is claiming that he baited Parsons with words that caused the Dallas star to “full-on punch” him in the chin with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The TV broadcast opted not to show the interaction, but Parsons – the leading candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year – was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, which led to the Giants scoring a touchdown four plays later.

