Micah Parsons calls out NFL officiating with penalty suggestion

Various NFL stars and personalities have spoken out about the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett after they sacked Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady it’s Sunday.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons added to the conversation on Monday, joining the popular sentiment that the penalty should not have been called and that it was a clean shot at the quarterback.

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year posted an image of him from Sunday’s Cowboys–Rams game, in which it can be seen that he was being held back from tackling Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford. No penalty was called on the Rams offensive line during that play.

“We won’t call this but we’ll call a roughing the passer lol!” Parsons wrote on Twitter. “Can we focus in and protect defensive players?”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button