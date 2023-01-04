Micah Parsons blasts ex-NFL star for blaming Tee Higgin for Damar Hamlin accident

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons comes to the defense of Tee Higgins after former NFL Pro Bowler Bart Scott claimed that the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is to blame for Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

Scott appeared on ESPN First Take on Tuesday and shared why he believes Higgins caused the accident, saying that the Buffalo Bills safety “didn’t expect” that the Bengals star would “launch his body back into him.”

“Right before the tackle, [Higgins] lowers his helmet and he kinda throws his body into [Hamlin’s] chest. He’s standing up because he’s thinking he’s gotta Chase Tee Higgins at an angle to make a tackle, so he didn’t expect Tee Higgins to launch his body back into him. It’s one of those things you see as a linebacker,” Scott explained.

On ESPN, Bart Scott blamed #Bengals WR Tee Higgins for the incident with Damar Hamlin. That is totally ridiculous, what happened was a freak accident.pic.twitter.com/5Sbh3GxslC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 3, 2023

After hearing Bart Scott’s claim, Micah Parsons quickly took to Twitter to slam the report and emphasize it was a freak accident. Not to mention that Tee Higgins actually did a normal football play, using his shoulder to hit Damar Hamlin, per NFL Insider Dov Kleiman

“Yoo are we serious?!!? Why do we let some people speak on TV?! This was a freak incident but putting fault on another player is wild! They should make some of these guys go over lines or something or not even give them a seat at the table!”

As Parsons said, it’s just wrong to blame another player for the incident. Higgins is an easy target considering his involvement in the play that led to the accident, but in the end, it’s wrong for Bart to speak without thinking and the right facts. It’s a careless statement that could direct hate towards another player who was only doing his job since he didn’t do anything illegal.

At the end of the day, though, fans, players and media personalities alike should only keep praying and showing support for Hamlin instead of spreading unfounded claims and unnecessary hate.