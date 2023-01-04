Micah Parsons Blasts Bart Scott in Blaming Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin’s Injury

In seeking to provide insight to the frightening situation involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his collapse in Monday’s game against the Bengals, ESPN Analyst and former linebacker Bart Scott made a statement that drew the ire of a fellow linebacker in Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

Scott told Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take that Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins lowered his helmet into Hamlin while trying to drive through the Bills safety, seeming to assign some blame to Higgins for Hamlin’s subsequent cardiac arrest Moments later.

“Right before the tackle, [Higgins] lowers his helmet and he kinda throws his body into [Hamlin’s] chest,” the former NFL linebacker told Smith. “He’s standing up because he’s thinking he’s gotta Chase Tee Higgins at an angle to make a tackle, so he didn’t expect Tee Higgins to launch his body back into him. It’s one of those things you see as a linebacker.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button