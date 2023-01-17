Micah Debose commits to UGA football for 2025 class

Micah Debose, a four-star Offensive lineman from Mobile, Ala., has committed to UGA football for the class of 2025.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 OT Micah DeBose tells me he has Committed to Georgia! The 6’5 300 OT from Mobile, AL chose the Bulldogs over Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida State, and others. He is the 4th commitment in Georgia’s Top 2025 Class 🐶https://t.co/HMjVLrgaqB pic.twitter.com/IDHHGHKteK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 16, 2023

Go Dawgs!!! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 16, 2023

Micah Debose (6-5, 315) currently plays for Vigor High School in Mobile. He committed to UGA over offers from several top schools, including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Texas A&M.

In the 247Sports Composite, Micah Debose is rated as a four-star recruit, the No. 4 Offensive tackle, and the No. 50 overall Recruit in the country for 2025. Rivals.com also rates Micah Debose as a four-star Recruit and the No. 39 overall Recruit for the 2025 class.

Micah Debose is the second verbal commitment for Kirby Smart and UGA football today. Earlier on Monday, four-star defensive lineman Justus Terry committed to the Bulldogs for 2025.

With the addition of Debose and Terry, the Georgia Bulldogs now have four commitments for the class of 2025. UGA’s 2025 class is currently ranked first in the 247Sports Team Rankings, just ahead of Colorado, Alabama, Michigan, and Cal. No other teams have commitments yet for the 2025 season.

