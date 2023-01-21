Micah DeBose a Perfect Fit for Georgia Football

Georgia kicked off the week by landing two forces of nature on the line of scrimmage. One of those being Micah DeBose, a 6’5 315 pound offensive lineman out of Vigor, Alabama. Including UGA, DeBose held over a dozen offers from schools like Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

To most people, this commitment came out of nowhere. Not to DeBose, who had been planning to make a decision.

“About a month ago…Saturday, I told Coach Smart.” – DeBose is when he decided to commit

