Micah DeBose a Perfect Fit for Georgia Football

Georgia kicked off the week by landing two forces of nature on the line of scrimmage. One of those being Micah DeBose, a 6’5 315 pound offensive lineman out of Vigor, Alabama. Including UGA, DeBose held over a dozen offers from schools like Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

To most people, this commitment came out of nowhere. Not to DeBose, who had been planning to make a decision.

“About a month ago…Saturday, I told Coach Smart.” – DeBose is when he decided to commit

DeBose spoke highly of UGA’s head coach, who has been on a recruiting tear since the national title game. As is consistent with most recruits we talk to, DeBose says that Coach Smart is a “great person to talk to.”

There was more draw to UGA than just Kirby Smart. DeBose praised UGA’s academics, coaching staff, and the current state of the football program. UGA is coming off a second straight national title, something they were able to accomplish by recruiting prospects as we see here.

DeBose is next up, and he believes he can help UGA right away once his time finally comes.

When asked about his playstyle, DeBose had a simple answer. “Very aggressive.”

He also mentioned that he likes run blocking more than pass blocking. When you look at what UGA has been built on during the Kirby Smart era, DeBose’s skillset should fit perfectly into the culture of Georgia football.

Scroll to Continue

Not even a junior, DeBose is already standing at 6’5 300+ pounds. He is a road-grader, showing the ability to climb to the second level and deliver devastating blocks on defenders. His pass blocking shows promise and is an area that he will continue to refine over the next 2 years in high school and when he eventually arrives in Athens.

While it’s early, DeBose is the dominating force upfront that Kirby Smart hunts for in each class. With added refinement, DeBose could rise to superstar level soon after he steps foot in Athens.

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. So, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN