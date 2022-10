Miami’s Fountainhead Residency Announces 2023 Selected Artists

Each year, the fully funded Fountainhead Residency welcomes at least 30 artists from all over the world to live and work in a midcentury home in the historic Morningside neighborhood of Miami, Florida. Thirty exceptional contemporary artists working across various media have been selected as Artists-in-Residence for 2023.

This year’s applications were thoughtfully reviewed by Allison Glenn, a senior curator at the Public Art Fund in New York; Susanna Temkin, a curator at El Museo del Barrio in New York; Rodrigo Valenzuela, a Fountainhead alum, visual artist, and Professor of photography at the University of California Los Angeles; and Melissa Wallen, the director of the de la Cruz Collection in Miami.

2023 Artist Roster

January

Baris Gotkurk (Turkey; New York)

Juan Jose Cielo (Colombia; New York)

Miguel Braceli (Venezuela; New York)

February

Christian Ruiz Berman (Mexico; New York)

Miles Greenberg (Montreal; New York)

Tamara Santibañez (Oregon; New York)

March

Chloe Chiasson (Texas; New York)

Devin Johnson (New York; New York)

Jenny Feal (Cuba; France)

April

Alexander Russi (Kansas; New York)

Randi Renate (Texas; New York)

Sarah Anne Weber (Illinois; Los Angeles)

May

Andres Aizicovich (Argentina, Buenos Aires)

Furong Zhong (China, Pennsylvania)

Kadar Brock (New York; New York)

June

Adama Delphine Fawundu (New York; New York)

Karina Aguilera Skvirsky (Rhode Island; New York)

Victoria Udondian (Nigeria; New York)

July

Alanna Fields (Maryland; Maryland)

Jenelle Esparza (Texas; Texas)

Olivia Jia (Illinois; Philadelphia)

August

Sponsored in part by Adriana and Ricardo Malfitano

Julia Gutman (Australia; Australia)

Nekisha Durrett (Washington, DC; Washington, DC)

Manoela Medeiros (Brazil; Brazil)

September

Joaquin Segura (Mexico; Mexico)

Rashawn Griffin (Los Angeles; Missouri)

Ruth Patir (Israel; Israel)

October

Curtis Santiago (Canada; Germany)

Jeffrey Meris (Haiti; New York)

Xavier Scott Marshall (New York; New York)

To learn more, visit fountainheadarts.org.