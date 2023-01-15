Miami welcomes 24 new football additions to campus on Sunday

Miami will welcome 24 new Hurricanes to campus on Sunday when members of Miami’s No. 4 ranked Class of 2023 enroll on campus to begin their college journey.

21 are Scholarship players made up of both high school and transfer additions, which make up of the following:

DL Collins Acheampong

EDGE Rueben Bain

CB Davonte Brown (UCF transfer)

LB Malik Bryant

YOU Jackson Carver

OL Javion Cohen (Alabama transfer)

DL Branson Dean (Purdue transfer)

DL Thomas Gore (Georgia State transfer)

WR Nathaniel Joseph

P Dylan Joyce

OL Matthew Lee (UCF transfer)

LB Francisco Mauigoa (Washington State transfer)

OL Samson Okunlola

SAF Caleb Spencer

OL Antonio Tripp

WR Robby Washington

LB Bobby Washington

EDGE Jayden Wayne

QB Emory Williams

Next week, following a week at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa and tight end Riley Williams will be down in Miami as early enrollees.

Three walk-ons will also make it down to Miami this weekend, two of them being quarterbacks. The name to know is Madison (Miss.) Central quarterback Vic Sutton stepped away from a Louisiana Tech commitment on the first day of the Early Signing Period and elected to instead walk-on to Miami. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder held Scholarship offers from Louisiana-Monroe, FAU, Memphis, Maryland, and Arkansas throughout the process.

Michigan State transfer long snapper Michael Donovan is another college player the Hurricanes are bringing in on Sunday.