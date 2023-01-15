Miami welcomes 24 new football additions to campus on Sunday
Miami will welcome 24 new Hurricanes to campus on Sunday when members of Miami’s No. 4 ranked Class of 2023 enroll on campus to begin their college journey.
21 are Scholarship players made up of both high school and transfer additions, which make up of the following:
DL Collins Acheampong
EDGE Rueben Bain
CB Davonte Brown (UCF transfer)
LB Malik Bryant
YOU Jackson Carver
OL Javion Cohen (Alabama transfer)
DL Branson Dean (Purdue transfer)
DL Thomas Gore (Georgia State transfer)
WR Nathaniel Joseph
P Dylan Joyce
OL Matthew Lee (UCF transfer)
LB Francisco Mauigoa (Washington State transfer)
OL Samson Okunlola
SAF Caleb Spencer
OL Antonio Tripp
WR Robby Washington
LB Bobby Washington
EDGE Jayden Wayne
QB Emory Williams
Next week, following a week at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa and tight end Riley Williams will be down in Miami as early enrollees.
Three walk-ons will also make it down to Miami this weekend, two of them being quarterbacks. The name to know is Madison (Miss.) Central quarterback Vic Sutton stepped away from a Louisiana Tech commitment on the first day of the Early Signing Period and elected to instead walk-on to Miami. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder held Scholarship offers from Louisiana-Monroe, FAU, Memphis, Maryland, and Arkansas throughout the process.
Michigan State transfer long snapper Michael Donovan is another college player the Hurricanes are bringing in on Sunday.