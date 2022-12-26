Miami soars in AP Top 25, Duke tumbles after ugly Wake Forest loss

The top of the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll for Week 8 needed some reshuffling after Miami handed then-No. 6 Virginia its second loss in a row on Tuesday. Jim Larrañaga and the ‘Canes proved they are for real, and a scuffling Virginia will head back to the drawing board.

While other conferences were finishing up non-conference play, the ACC was already getting started. Duke suffered a painful 81-70 road loss to Wake Forest without freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively who were sidelined with a non-COVID illness. Duke tumbled in the AP Top 25, but Blue Devils Coach Jon Scheyer hopes his young team learned its lesson about life on the road.

“Credit to Wake,” Scheyer said. “They outplayed us. They were the hungrier team and I thought their sense of urgency coming off their game on Saturday, you could really tell, and for us, we didn’t have that. They outrebounded us. I thought the free throws were key. That’s on us. They drove the ball Stronger than we did and we probably fouled a few times when we shouldn’t have, but credit them. I thought that experience, playing on the road, hurt us. For a lot of our guys it’s their first time going through it.”

Here’s how AP college basketball Voters across the country sorted things out in their top 25.