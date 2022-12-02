Miami Shores opens new golf Simulator

TROY — Miami Shores Golf Course has announced the opening of a new golf simulator, just in time for cold winter weather.

“We’ll be open seven days a week,” the course’s Director of Golf Kyler Booher said. “It’s a way to keep the golf course running throughout the year, instead of being closed over the winter months.”

Miami Shores held demonstrations of the new Simulator on Thursday, Nov. 19, and Tuesday, Nov. 22.

“It’s just a really cool product,” Booher said. “We’re in the 21st Century; these technologies have gotten really good.”

Players hit their ball into a net, and the Simulator uses a high-speed camera to analyze player’s shots and calculate the ball’s path.

“It’s taking over 1,000 pictures per second,” Booher said. “It captures that data, and then uses that information to project what the golf ball would do.”

“You could play Simulator golf 15 years ago, but whatever was capturing the golf shot would not have been a very accurate representation,” he said. “Now, it’s very, very accurate.”

The Simulator also offers players digital versions of well-known golf courses, located around the country. “Many famous courses across the US have been downloaded,” Booher said. “For instance, you’re able to come out and play a simulated version of Pebble Beach.”

Miami Shores will be open from 9 am to 7:30 pm seven days per week throughout the winter season. The physical golf course will also be open for play as long as weather permits.

“We’ll be a year-round facility,” Booher said. “The golf course will be open as long as the weather allows for outdoor play.”

“If there’s snow or the course is unplayable, we’ll still be here for indoor golf,” he said.

The Shoreline Restaurant at Miami Shores will also be open from 11 am to 7 pm each day throughout the winter. More information can be found online at www.miamishorestroy.com.

“We’re doing this because we want to provide another opportunity for people to play some type of golf throughout the year,” Booher said. “We’re excited and happy to be able to keep our doors open throughout the entire year.”