Miami Selected to 2022 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship – University of Miami Athletics

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami volleyball team is headed to the postseason for the second straight season having earned a berth in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, the selection committee announced Sunday evening.

“I am extremely excited for this team and I am so proud of the hard work and dedication it took to get to this moment,” head Coach Jose “Keno” Gandara said. “We understand how difficult it is to make the tournament and we are grateful for the opportunity to extend our season. We’ll celebrate this achievement tonight and then get to work preparing for a good Kansas team on Thursday.”