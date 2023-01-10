Miami OL transferring to Tennessee

Looking for discussion on the newest addition to the Tennessee football team?

There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that.

GoVols247’s Ben McKee (from his boring, Unnamed home studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home Daycare center convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to the Tennessee football team — Veteran Offensive lineman John Campbell Jr.who will transfer from Miami to the Vols.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Campbell came to Miami from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, and he was a solid player up front for the Hurricanes, appearing in 34 games with 18 starts, sending most of his time at left tackle.

John Campbell Jr.

What kind of a prospect is Campbell? What made him want to leave Miami? What made Tennessee the right choice for him? What did Tennessee see out of him as a prospect? Does he slot in at left tackle or right tackle for the Vols? Does this move allow Texas transfer Andrej Karic to focus on guard? How will these additions impact the starting five and the depth up front for an Offensive line that has to replace two critical components in tackle Darnell Wright and Jerome Carvin? Is Tennessee definitely done at Offensive line in this Portal cycle? Those are some of the main points of discussion in this third breaking news episode of the day.

A busy Monday for Tennessee football news Featured plenty of other things, though, and some of those big things were discussed in the second segment. Veteran linebacker Juan Mitchell put his name in the transfer portal, indicating his likely exit from the program, and legendary Tennessee defensive back Eric Berry was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame. We had to discuss those things, as well, and they were discussed in this episode.

Thanks again to Ben for stepping in and filling in as host for Wes, who produced this Episode but temporarily lost his already-bad voice and spared everyone the misery of listening to it. The plan has always been for Ben to be a co-point guard of The GoVols247 Podcast in the near future, anyway, so get used to it.

As usual, there’s plenty to discuss, and this Episode discusses plenty.

The next GoVols247 Podcast will be released Thursday, unless big breaking news occurs before that point.

All previous GoVols247 Podcast episodes can be found HEREas well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, Stitcher and most other podcast streaming services.

If you enjoy the podcast, don’t forget to ***subscribe to it (for free) and rate it.*** Rating the podcast helps others find it and helps us add Wolves to our wolfpack.