Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 7 predictions from proven model

A MAC battle is on tap between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Bowling Green Falcons at noon ET on Saturday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Bowling Green is 2-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while Miami (OH) is 3-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. The RedHawks are coming off a 7-6 season where they beat North Texas in the Frisco Football Classic while Bowling Green hasn’t played a postseason game since 2015.

Miami (OH) holds a 46-24-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won three games in a row in the in-state rivalry matchup. The RedHawks are favored by 7 points in the latest Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 45.5.

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) spread: Bowling Green +7

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 45.5 points

What you need to know about Bowling Green

The Falcons are coming off a 38-7 loss at the hands of Buffalo last week that was due in large part to the four turnovers they committed and the 12 penalties they accumulated that cost them 117 yards. Bowling Green picked up 380 yards of total offense in the loss and Taron Keith scored the only touchdown on an 11-yard pass from Matt McDonald in the fourth quarter.

CJ Lewis also had four catches for 82 yards and he is second on the team behind Odieu Hiliare (269) with 262 receiving yards on the year. McDonald has thrown for 1,218 yards with 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions on the season and the former Boston College transfer will need to have another efficient day for the Falcons.

What you need to know about Miami (OH)

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday Miami (OH) sidestepped the Kent State Golden Flashes for a 27-24 win. The RedHawks’ success was spearheaded by the efforts of running back Kevin Davis, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and running back Tyre Shelton, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The RedHawks have topped the 200-yard mark on the ground in four of their last five games and quarterback Aveon Smith has helped spur the running game since taking over as the starter for Brett Gabbert. Smith has rushed for 259 yards and is tied for the team lead with three touchdowns this year.

