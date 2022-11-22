Miami (OH) vs. Ball State odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, MACtion predictions by proven model

The Ball State Cardinals (5-6) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-6) collide in Tuesday night MACtion. Ball State comes into this game on a two-game losing streak. Last week, the RedHawks lost to Ohio 32-18. Meanwhile, Miami topped Northern Illinois 29-23 on Nov. 16.

Kickoff from Yager Stadium in Oxford is set for 7 pm ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the RedHawks at -3 in Ball State vs. Miami (OH) odds, while the over-under for total points is 44.

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) spread: RedHawks -3

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 44 points

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) money line: RedHawks -140, Cardinals +118

MIA: RedHawks are 15-7 ATS in their last 22 home games

BALL: Under is 5-0 in the Cardinals’ last five conference games

Featured Game | Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Ball State Cardinals

Why Ball State can cover

Ball State’s offense is powered by the ground game. The Cardinals have some maulers up front who can create gaping holes. They roll into this matchup ranked sixth in the conference in rushing (145.7). Sophomore running back Carson Steele is the leader in the backfield. Steele has shown the ability to break arm tackles and get yards after contact.

The Indiana native utilizes his great vision to find his way to the second level and create big runs. He’s leading the conference in rushing (1,376) and yards per game (125.1). Steele has rushed for 120-plus yards in six games thus far. It is Nov. 8, he logged 28 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

Freshman quarterback Aveon Smith is a dual-threat weapon for the RedHawks. Smith has flashed his athleticism, making plays with both his arms and legs. The South Carolina native is shifty in open space and can evade defenders. Smith has thrown for 920 yards with eight passing touchdowns. Additionally, he’s rushed 419 yards and another five touchdowns. In his previous game, he threw for 185 yards with one passing touchdown. He also rushed for 105 yards and two scores.

Sophomore running back Keyon Mozee is the smaller ball carrier (5-foot-7, 179 pounds) who can hide behind his blockers before bursting through the hole. Mozee has good agility and gets downhill in a hurry. The Missouri native has 106 carries for 455 yards and two touchdowns. It’s Oct. 29, they finished with 52 yards and a touchdown.

