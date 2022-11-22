Miami (OH) vs. Ball State odds, line: 2022 college football picks, MACtion predictions by proven model

The Ball State Cardinals (5-6) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-6) square off in Tuesday night MACtion to help get the Week 13 college football schedule underway. Both teams are a win away from Bowl eligibility. Ball State hopes to get back on track after dropping three of its last four games. Meanwhile, Miami has won two of its past three outings. Ball State is also looking to snap a two-game skid against Miami (OH). Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert’s status is uncertain as he deals with an ankle injury. The same is true for Ball State running back Carson Steele, who exited last week’s game with an injury.

Kickoff is set for 7 pm ET in Oxford. The RedHawks are 2-point favorites in the latest Ball State vs. Miami odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is 45. Before locking in any Miami vs. Ball State Picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (OH) vs. Ball State and locked in its MACtion Picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the odds and college football betting lines for Ball State vs. Miami (OH):

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) spread: RedHawks -2

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 45 points

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) money line: RedHawks -125, Cardinals +105

MIA: RedHawks are 15-7 ATS in their last 22 home games

BALL: Under is 5-0 in the Cardinals’ last five conference games

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Ball State Cardinals

Why Ball State can cover

Ball State’s secondary is making things difficult for opposing offenses. They have been able to limit explosive plays and wrap up well in open space. The RedHawks are currently third in the conference in pass defense (216). Sophomore safety Jordan Riley is a big reason for this success. Riley flies all over the field, making an impact in both the run and pass game.

The Maryland native is tied for second on the team in total tackles (87) but first in pass deflections (10). Riley has quick hips and is able to quickly change directions. Last week, they finished with eight tackles and one pass breakup. Senior safety Jaquan Amos is another Thumper in the secondary. Amos plays near the line of scrimmage and is an asset for this group. He can defend tight ends/running backs while being a sound tackler. Amos is also tied for second on the team with 87 total stops.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

Miami trots out a solid defense. The RedHawks have fast difference-makers who swarm the ball carriers in a hurry. This unit heads into this game ranked first in the MAC in points allowed (23) and rushing yards allowed (124) but fourth in total yards allowed (368.5). Senior linebacker Ryan McWood is an instinctive force in the middle of the defense.

McWood quickly diagnoses the play and fills in the gaps. The Michigan native is a big reason why the RedHawks run defense is stout. McWood is first on the team in total tackles (107) with one forced fumble and one interception. It is Nov. 8, they went bonkers, recording a season-high 19 total stops.

How to make Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 46 combined points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model’s Picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Ball State vs. Miami (OH)? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.