Miami Offensive tackle transfer lists Florida State in top-four

To no surprise, Florida State has been one of the hottest teams in the NCAA Transfer Portal since the conclusion of the college football regular season in November. The Seminoles have landed eight transfers over the last month and hold the No. 1 transfer Portal class in the Nation according to 247Sports.

All eight players – cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, defensive lineman Braden Fiske, defensive lineman Darrell Jackson, Offensive lineman Keiondre Jones, Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, Offensive lineman Casey Roddick, tight end Jaheim Bell, and tight end Kyle Morlock – are expected to start or be significant contributors out of the gate.

