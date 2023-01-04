Miami Offensive tackle transfer lists Florida State in top-four

To no surprise, Florida State has been one of the hottest teams in the NCAA Transfer Portal since the conclusion of the college football regular season in November. The Seminoles have landed eight transfers over the last month and hold the No. 1 transfer Portal class in the Nation according to 247Sports.

READ MORE: Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

All eight players – cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, defensive lineman Braden Fiske, defensive lineman Darrell Jackson, Offensive lineman Keiondre Jones, Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, Offensive lineman Casey Roddick, tight end Jaheim Bell, and tight end Kyle Morlock – are expected to start or be significant contributors out of the gate.

The Seminoles aren’t done either as the coaching staff continues to evaluate available talent in the portal. Florida State will host former South Carolina defensive end Gilbert Edmond for an Official Visit beginning on Wednesday and remains in the running for other experienced players.

On Tuesday, former Miami Offensive tackle John Campbell released a top-four that included Florida State alongside Florida, USC, and Tennessee.

Campbell was in Tallahassee for an Official Visit during the final open weekend in December. They spent time with Offensive line Coach Alex Atkins, senior Offensive Analyst Gabe Fertitta, and General Manager Darrick Yray throughout the trip.

Scroll to Continue

Since then, the Seminoles have landed the aforementioned Roddick, Byers, and Jones from the portal. That means Florida State has the option to be selective moving forward and it’s possible the program chooses to wait and see who else becomes available. College players have until January 18, 2023, to enter their names into the portal.

There was some concern surrounding Roddick’s commitment, but that situation seems to have alleviated itself over the past week or so. He’s expected to enroll at FSU this week.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Offensive lineman is expected to visit Florida and Tennessee during the short window open for transfers from January 4-8. He appeared in 33 games, with 17 starts, during his five years with the Hurricanes, including 11 starts at left tackle in 2022.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter Clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook