Miami is one of 16 host cities for the soccer spectacle

Miami is one of 16 host cities for the soccer spectacle

After Sunday’s thrilling World Cup final in Qatar between Winner Argentina and France, most soccer fans are likely already starting the countdown to World Cup 2026. The excitement and anticipation should be even greater for soccer fans in North America (the United States, Mexico and Canada ), which will host the next tournament a little less than four years from now.

For soccer fans here in Southwest Florida, this is significant as nearby Miami is one of 16 cities in the three countries to be chosen as site for matches. Games will be played in Hard Rock Stadium where the Miami Dolphins play.

Naples is 126 miles from Miami (just under two hours by car) and Fort Myers is 157 miles way (a little over two hours by car).

The 2026 World Cup will be the first World Cup played on North American soil since 1994 when the United States was the official host. Mexico Hosted the 1970 and 1986 tournaments. This will be Canada’s first time in a host role.

It is never too early to plan, so here are some facts about the 2026 World Cup:

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the Trophy in front of the fans after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty Shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The World Cup will begin on Saturday, June 8, 2026. The final match is scheduled for Friday, July 3.

Where will the final World Cup match be played in 2026?

MetLife Stadium in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area. Capacity is 82,500.

Which teams will play World Cup matches in Miami?

Those details will not come together until early in 2026. There is a Qualifying process during the next four years that will determine the participating countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button