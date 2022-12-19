Miami is one of 16 host cities for the soccer spectacle

After Sunday’s thrilling World Cup final in Qatar between Winner Argentina and France, most soccer fans are likely already starting the countdown to World Cup 2026. The excitement and anticipation should be even greater for soccer fans in North America (the United States, Mexico and Canada ), which will host the next tournament a little less than four years from now.

For soccer fans here in Southwest Florida, this is significant as nearby Miami is one of 16 cities in the three countries to be chosen as site for matches. Games will be played in Hard Rock Stadium where the Miami Dolphins play.

Naples is 126 miles from Miami (just under two hours by car) and Fort Myers is 157 miles way (a little over two hours by car).

The 2026 World Cup will be the first World Cup played on North American soil since 1994 when the United States was the official host. Mexico Hosted the 1970 and 1986 tournaments. This will be Canada’s first time in a host role.

It is never too early to plan, so here are some facts about the 2026 World Cup:

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The World Cup will begin on Saturday, June 8, 2026. The final match is scheduled for Friday, July 3.

Where will the final World Cup match be played in 2026?

MetLife Stadium in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area. Capacity is 82,500.

Which teams will play World Cup matches in Miami?

Those details will not come together until early in 2026. There is a Qualifying process during the next four years that will determine the participating countries.

Did you know?

The 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams – as opposed to 32 like there were this year – split into 16 groups of three.

What other cities are hosting matches?

Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Guadalajara Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Monterrey, Mexico City Toronto, Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia.

What about tickets?

According to the official FIFA World Cup 2026 website, “Information regarding Ticketing will be available in due course. Please check this page regularly for further updates.”

Who won the World Cup in 1994 when the US was host?

Brazil was crowned world Champions after a penalty shoot-out win over Italy at the Rose Bowl in California in front of 90,000 fans.

Did a Florida city host matches in the 1994 World Cup?

Yes. There were matches played at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

What is the seating capacity at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami?

67,518.

Has the US ever won a World Cup?

Well. The United States participated in the Inaugural World Cup in 1930 and finished in the semi-finals, which was later declared a third place finish, their best result to date.

Which country has won the most World Cups?

Brazil (five times).