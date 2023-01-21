Miami Hurricanes Tyrique Stevenson Mocked A First Rounder By NFL.com

While Miami had two players go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in Jaelan Phillips and Greg Rousseau, they only had one player selected in this past draft. With a handful of Canes putting their names in for the 2023 NFL Draft, NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Tyrique Stevenson could find himself as the next Canes first round pick.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button