Miami Hurricanes Football and Quarterbacks Coach Frank Ponce Going Different Ways

After a disappointing Offensive performance this past season, there were many questions for the Miami Hurricanes and the offense they operated.

One of those questions was how the quarterback played. Tyler Van Dyke appeared to regress even before his shoulder injury; he did not look as confident as he was during the 2021 season.

The backup quarterbacks — Jake Garcia and Jacurry Brown — also struggled to find a consistent rhythm.

Miami will reportedly now be seeking a new quarterbacks coach, per a report by Manny Navarro of The Athleticas Frank Ponce will reportedly be heading back to Appalachian State to be the Offensive Coordinator for the same school he left to come to Miami.

There are still questions to be answered for head Coach Mario Cristobal and the offense for the Canes, especially with Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis still on staff. They actually took the ire of Miami fans even more than Ponce did during and after the 5-7 season.

Miami finished at No. 60 in the country by throwing for 239.1 yards per game, and only averaged 23.6 points per contest, which was No. 97 in college football.

