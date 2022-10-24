Miami Heat’s Max Strus Passes the 1,000-Point Mark in His NBA Career

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus scored 20 points against the Toronto Raptors, officially passing the 1,000-point mark in his career. Head Coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about Strus’ performance last, as well as his versatility as a player.

“Max can play with any lineup,” Spoelstra said. “He has that kind of versatility. He can play as a spacer, but he can also play the second unit and be more of a trigger. He is shifting playing with both lineups, and that’s probably the best of all worlds. [His game is] becoming much more complete. You saw it defensively tonight. They guarded one through five against a really challenging team.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button