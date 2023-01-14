Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Says 177 Player Games Missed Due To Injury Has Helped Coaching Staff

At this point, it has become the norm for Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra.

The Heat played without starters Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks. It was nothing new for Spoelstra, whose team has lost players to 177 games due to injury this season. That only trails the Orlando Magic (204).

“That’s our reality all season long,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t even think it’s unique to us. Even these last three years as a coaching staff, I think we’ve gotten a lot better.”

Spoelstra said the constant adjustment has improved his coaching methods. It has made strategizing more efficient.

“It forces us to be really efficient with our time and our game-planning and really get to the specifics of what matters the most,” Spoelstra said. “From that perspective, I’ve enjoyed that challenge and how it forced myself and the rest of our staff to grow and continue to get better.”

