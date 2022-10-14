Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo On Other NBA Teams: “They Don’t Like Playing Us”

Oftentimes, the Miami Heat never get the respect they deserve.

They aren’t mentioned as frequently as the Golden State Warriors or the Boston Celtics. During a Friday interview with Sirius NBA Radio, center Bam Adebayo Touched on it a bit.

“They don’t talk about us out there in the media and all that,” Adebayo said. “But when it comes down to it, a lot of people don’t like playing us. They don’t, they don’t like playing us.”

They then pointed to their style of play as a reason why.

“I don’t know if it’s, you know, the scrappiness. But yeah, we play great, ugly basketball,” they said. “We gonna scrap you to death and then you know who gonna have 30. You never know. Somebody might come off the bench like Max [Strus] before he really got into the starting spot. Before that, he would come off the bench and next you know, he’ll have 30.”

