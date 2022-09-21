Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Named A Top 25 NBA Player By ESPN

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has improved in each of his five NBA seasons.

With Adebayo no longer considered a young player, this is the perfect time for him to establish himself among the league’s elite. Adebayo has those expectations after being named a Top 25 player by ESPN.

They checked in at No. 21 on the list.

Adebayo is a max player, an Olympic gold medalist and has helped carry the Heat to the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the past three seasons,” ESPN’s Nick Friedel wrote. “But can he develop his Offensive presence more to not only take more pressure off of Butler, but the rest of a Heat offense that stalled out at times in the postseason? If he does, the Heat should be near the top of the East again.”

Adebayo averaged a career-high 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds last year. He joins guards Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, who were No. 61 and No. 62, in the rankings.

ESPN will release its Top 10-6 players on Thursday, which will likely include Heat forward Jimmy Butler.

