Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Miami Heat (16-17) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) on Monday, December 26, 2022 at FTX Arena. The Matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN.

How to Watch Heat vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Heat vs. Timberwolves

The Heat score 108.0 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 115.7 the Timberwolves give up.

Miami is 5-1 when scoring more than 115.7 points.

Minnesota is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.

The Timberwolves score 5.6 more points per game (114.8) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (109.2).

Minnesota is 14-7 when it scores more than 109.2 points.

Miami has a 14-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.8 points.

The Heat are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Miami is 9-6 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

This season, Minnesota has a 9-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat get 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists from Bam Adebayo.

Kyle Lowry’s averages this season are 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

The Heat get 3.4 three-pointers per game out of Tyler Herro.

Jimmy Butler averages 1.9 steals per game, while Adebayo has 0.6 blocks per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averages 23.2 points per game, while also pulling down 6.0 rebounds and averaging 4.5 assists per game.

D’Angelo Russell also contributes 16.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, with Rudy Gobert adding 14.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Edwards makes 2.5 three-pointers per game.

Edwards averages 1.8 steals per game, while Gobert records 1.2 blocks per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2022 Thunder W 110-108 Away 12/15/2022 Rockets W 111-108 Away 12/17/2022 Spurs W 111-101 Away 12/20/2022 Bulls L 113-103 Mold 12/23/2022 Pacers L 111-108 Mold 12/26/2022 Timberwolves – Mold 12/28/2022 Lakers – Mold 12/30/2022 Nuggets – Away 12/31/2022 Jazz – Away 1/2/2023 Clippers – Away 1/4/2023 Lakers – Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2022 Thunder W 112-110 Away 12/18/2022 Bulls W 150-126 Mold 12/19/2022 Mavericks W 116-106 Mold 12/21/2022 Mavericks L 104-99 Mold 12/23/2022 Celtics L 121-109 Away 12/26/2022 Heat – Away 12/28/2022 Pelicans – Away 12/30/2022 Bucks – Away 12/31/2022 Pistons – Mold 1/2/2023 Nuggets – Mold 1/4/2023 Trail Blazers – Mold

