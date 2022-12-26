Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Miami Heat (16-17) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) on Monday, December 26, 2022 at FTX Arena. The Matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Timberwolves
Key Stats for Heat vs. Timberwolves
- The Heat score 108.0 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 115.7 the Timberwolves give up.
- Miami is 5-1 when scoring more than 115.7 points.
- Minnesota is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Timberwolves score 5.6 more points per game (114.8) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (109.2).
- Minnesota is 14-7 when it scores more than 109.2 points.
- Miami has a 14-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.8 points.
- The Heat are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Miami is 9-6 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- This season, Minnesota has a 9-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat get 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists from Bam Adebayo.
- Kyle Lowry’s averages this season are 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
- The Heat get 3.4 three-pointers per game out of Tyler Herro.
- Jimmy Butler averages 1.9 steals per game, while Adebayo has 0.6 blocks per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averages 23.2 points per game, while also pulling down 6.0 rebounds and averaging 4.5 assists per game.
- D’Angelo Russell also contributes 16.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, with Rudy Gobert adding 14.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.
- Edwards makes 2.5 three-pointers per game.
- Edwards averages 1.8 steals per game, while Gobert records 1.2 blocks per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/14/2022
|
Thunder
|
W 110-108
|
Away
|
12/15/2022
|
Rockets
|
W 111-108
|
Away
|
12/17/2022
|
Spurs
|
W 111-101
|
Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Bulls
|
L 113-103
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Pacers
|
L 111-108
|
Mold
|
12/26/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/16/2022
|
Thunder
|
W 112-110
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Bulls
|
W 150-126
|
Mold
|
12/19/2022
|
Mavericks
|
W 116-106
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Mavericks
|
L 104-99
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Celtics
|
L 121-109
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Heat
|
–
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.