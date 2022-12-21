Miami Heat Trying To Make Adjustments During Injury-Filled Season

The Miami Heat were without three of their best players in Tuesday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls.

By now, the Heat have gotten used to playing shorthanded. It seems to be the norm because of so many injuries this season.

“It’s definitely tough but it’s part of the NBA season,” Heat guard Tyler Herro said. “Guys get banged up, guys get different things that keep them out of games. You’ve got to make adjustments. You’ve got to be ready to perform when your name is called.”

