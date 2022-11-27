Miami Heat to continue their pursuit of Jae Crowder

Former Miami Heat star Jae Crowder could possibly return to his old team this season. There have been reports that the Miami Heat are still looking to improve their squad this year.

That said, adding Crowder to the mix is ​​one way the team could enhance their rotation. According to Heat Nation, the organization is doing its best to acquire the former Heat player.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops WireJae Crowder, whose relationship with the Phoenix Suns broke down and prevented him from even playing this season, has drawn interest from the Miami Heat, who have been considering multi-team trades as a way to acquire him.

Why does the Miami Heat want Jae Crowder?