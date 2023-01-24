Miami Heat Thinking About More Than Just Rest With NBA All-Star Break Approaching

Last year the Miami Heat could somewhat relax the days leading up to the NBA All-Star break.

They could breathe a little easier because they were among the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference. This year, it’s a bit different.

The Heat are fighting to improve their seedings, so they can enter the break with better positioning for the remainder of the season. That’s why this 11-game stretch that begins tonight against the Boston Celtics is so important.

They want to grab as many wins as possible so they don’t have to play catch-up in March and April.

“These are the wins where everybody is getting close to the All-Star break,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “You have a lot of guys in the league that got fatigue on their mind. They’re ready for that week off. For us, it’s game by game. I feel like our Locker room is built different. Everybody wants to go through before All-Star [break] and get all of these wins and just put us in a good position to start the second half of the season.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Floater becomes part of Tyler Herro’s Offensive game. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler adjusting to double-teams. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry still part of the Offensive game plan. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here’s the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email [email protected]