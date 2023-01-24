Miami Heat Thinking About More Than Just Rest With NBA All-Star Break Approaching

Last year the Miami Heat could somewhat relax the days leading up to the NBA All-Star break.

They could breathe a little easier because they were among the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference. This year, it’s a bit different.

The Heat are fighting to improve their seedings, so they can enter the break with better positioning for the remainder of the season. That’s why this 11-game stretch that begins tonight against the Boston Celtics is so important.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button