Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Making Adjustment To NBA Life

After four practices, Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic is starting to understand the grind of an NBA season.

It’s much different than when he played professionally in Europe.

“Especially strength,” Jovic said. “When you look at the team, they’re really physical, probably one of the most physical teams in the league … Guys here are really physical and they know what they’re doing. The speed that they’re doing it is unbelievable.”

The Heat are still trying to find which position suits Jovic best. They said he will play wherever they need him.

“Now, I’m still trying to see where I’m at,” Jovic said. “I know I can multiple positions. Wherever they put me, I’ll do the best that I can.”

The Heat are set to play their annual scrimmage Saturday at FTX Arena. It is the first time the public gets to see them since losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in May.

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat Writer for Inside The Heat. They can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.