Miami Heat Out-Duel San Antonio Spurs in NBA’s Mexico City Return

The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat participated in the first NBA Mexico City Global Games since 2019. The Heat came out on top, with 111-101 being the final score. The Spurs dropped to 9-20 on the season, while Miami improved to 16-15.

”We want to make forward progress from here on, coming off from a successful season this shows how tough it is to win,” Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said. ”Nothing is guaranteed in this league, there’s a lot of parity, we know the road to success, and we need to do the things that most teams don’t.”

