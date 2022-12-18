Miami Heat Out-Duel San Antonio Spurs in NBA’s Mexico City Return

The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat participated in the first NBA Mexico City Global Games since 2019. The Heat came out on top, with 111-101 being the final score. The Spurs dropped to 9-20 on the season, while Miami improved to 16-15.

”We want to make forward progress from here on, coming off from a successful season this shows how tough it is to win,” Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said. ”Nothing is guaranteed in this league, there’s a lot of parity, we know the road to success, and we need to do the things that most teams don’t.”

Early on, the Heat had led 20-9 as of the 5:00 mark of the first quarter. The Spurs quickly responded by scoring 19 unanswered points to take a 28-20 lead of their own. San Antonio led 28-25 at the end of the opening period. It was the Spurs that led for much of the third quarter and led 84-80 Entering the final period. The Heat ran away with the game late by outscoring San Antonio by a 14-point margin during the remainder of regulation.

”We have to learn how to play for 48 minutes, we competed for three quarters and then we let it slip,” Spurs guard Devin Vassell said. ”We have to be able to finish these games.”

Jimmy Butler set the tone for the Heat with 26 points, five rebounds, and four assists. The team also received 20-point performances from Bam Adebayo (22) and Tyler Herro (21).

Once again, it was a disparity in star-power the Spurs experienced in a loss. Keldon Johnson scored a team-high 22 points on respectable efficiency. However, his co-star, Devin Vassell, scored 18 points while shooting 5-14 from the floor and 1-7 from 3-point range.

The Spurs return to action on Monday when they take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

